Chattanooga police arrested the parents of a toddler who had drugs found in his system after he died at a local hospital.
Police say 34-year-old Taiwan Greathouse and 34-year-old Brittany Bell were arrested on Tuesday night in connection to the death of their two-year-old son.
Police say the child was recently taken to a hospital with signs of distress.
Police say the boy ultimately died and fentanyl was found in his system.
Greathouse and Bell face are both charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, aggravated child endangerment, and two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website, Bell and Greathouse are being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center without bond.
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on May 5.
