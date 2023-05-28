Chattanooga Police arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl.
According to the affidavit, Child Protective Services called CPD after receiving a tip Saturday afternoon.
The 17-year-old victim told officers Miguel Vicente Ortiz came up behind her, started kissing her, and fondled her.
Court records show Vicente Ortiz originally denied the allegations, but then told police, “I can’t lie.” Investigators say he then admitted to kissing and touching the teen.
Vicente Ortiz is charged with sexual battery. He’s being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.