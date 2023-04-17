Chattanooga police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Police say 39-year-old Reginald Jamell Holland is facing charges of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Police say Holland and another man got into an argument in Sunday night.
As the other man tried to drive away from the 1200 block of Peeples Street, police says Holland pulled a gun and shot Ashley Coyne who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police say Coyne was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Holland was arrested on Monday morning and will be booked at the Silverdale Detention Center.
