Chattanooga police say they arrested a man who set a house on fire over the weekend.
It happened at a home on Bradt Street around 10:15pm on Saturday.
Police say they responded to the home after a neighbor called saying a man showed up who said he was going to set the house on fire.
Police arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the home along with 55-year-old Ralph Boston inside.
Police say they found Boston as he was “manipulating" objects that were on fire.
The owner of the home told police that Boston did not live there and didn't have permission to be on the property.
Boston is charged with arson and aggravated criminal trespassing.
