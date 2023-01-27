Chattanooga police say three teens are facing charges after they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital Thursday night.
The report states on January 26, 2023, just before 9 p.m., police responded were notified of a woman who'd reportedly been carjacked in the parking lot on DeSales Avenue.
The victim stated she was approached by three teens when she got to her vehicle.
They pulled guns on her, demanded her purse and keys, then, pulled her out of the vehicle. She sustained no injuries.
Police were able to track the vehicle and locate the suspects. While attempting to apprehend the suspects, they fled the vehicle, resulting in a minor crash.
All three suspects were apprehended and charged.