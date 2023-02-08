Chattanooga PD to examine use of force policy, seeking community input
During Wednesday's news conference, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said she is in the process of looking at their use of force policy in light of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Nichols died after a savage beating at the hands of Memphis police officers; six of which have been fired and one more has been relieved of duty.
They want to make sure they are within compliance and using best practices.
Murphy said they need to make sure the policy is easily understandable to both officers and the community.
They want the community’s input on the process, she explained.
"We will at that point create a panel to include some of our residents of the community to also get a look at it before we actually enact it in our department," Murphy said.
Murphy says there is no timeline yet but she's announcing it to be transparent with the community.