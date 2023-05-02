Chattanooga police say they need your help identifying the owner of a pickup truck that has been used in area thefts.
Police say the Chevy Colorado pictured with this story was used during to steal wheels off Jeep vehicles in the East Brainerd area.
The tag number at the time of theft was CUB2423 Georgia.
If you know who owns the truck, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5000 or click here to message CPD through Facebook.
