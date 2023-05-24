Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a home invasion robbery early Wednesday morning on the 100 block of Scruggs Street.
A male victim was found upon arrival with injuries consistent with an assault but refused treatment, and a female victim appeared to be unharmed.
The homeowners told police that two male suspects kicked their door open and demanded valuables from the victims, and the male victim was assaulted amidst the robbery.
Police were given descriptions of the suspects, and police are currently following up on leads, but no arrests have yet been made.