Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors hosts Citico Creek/Carver Park cleanup on Saturday

Community members will come together this Saturday to help clean up Citico Creek and Carver Park for World Wetlands Day.

The event is free to the public and begins at 9 a.m. It will last until noon. 

The city plans to tackle litter in the creek and wetlands around the park for World Wetlands Day. 

Attendees can also learn more about the city's Park Stewardship Program. 

