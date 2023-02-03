Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors hosts Citico Creek/Carver Park cleanup on Saturday

Community members will come together this Saturday to help clean up Citico Creek and Carver Park for World Wetlands Day.
Sunny Saturday ahead. We invite you to join us at Carver Park for World Wetlands Day as we clean up Citico Creek next to the park. Biggest target...litter. Grab your boots and join in the movement! 9a-12p.— Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors (@chaparksdept) February 3, 2023
Sign up here: https://t.co/WLgIfWlGm9 pic.twitter.com/GN3c0PFzpJ
The event is free to the public and begins at 9 a.m. It will last until noon.
The city plans to tackle litter in the creek and wetlands around the park for World Wetlands Day.
Attendees can also learn more about the city's Park Stewardship Program.