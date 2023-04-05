Due to the forecast of rain Friday into Saturday, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors have decided to "cancel/postpone" their Egg Hunt at Warner Park and Spring Breakin' at Miller Park.
Chattanooga Parks decided to make the decision now with enough time for partners and vendors to be informed.
"At this time, we are looking at moving Spring Breakin' to late June, and as soon as those plans are made, we will pass along. As for A Hunt We Will Go, we are looking at options for more events soon," said in the official release.