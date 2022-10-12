Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors to host free outdoor movies in Miller Park on Fridays in October

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors says its free movie night last night was a huge success among the city's youth.
It's currently Fall Break in Hamilton County, and hundreds of youth come out to Miller Park to enjoy fun with their community together.
For the next three Fridays, the organization will have more free showings.
Upcoming outdoor movie events:
October 14th
- South Chattanooga Park
October 21st
- Avondale Park
October 28th
- Patten/Lookout Valley Park
The overall movie request for all three dates has been the newest Minions movie.