The Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors hosted an event on Monday during International Water Safety Day to help families avoid water tragedies this summer.
Kids, parents, and boaters joined at the South Chattanooga Community Center pool for a few land drills as well as swimming lessons.
Alex Claiborne, pool supervisor, has been a lifeguard instructor for 15 years, and said it's important for parents and kids to learn skills that could protect them.
"For children under the age of five, that's their main cause of death in the United States," he said. "Every year there are 372,000 people under the age of 25 that drown. It's important that we get these things out to help kids."
Even when there is a lifeguard on duty, parents should always keep an eye on their kids at the pool, Claiborne said.