Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors are having free outdoor movie nights, starting Tuesday night at Miller Park.
You can join them at 7 p.m. for a movie, popcorn, face painting, and more.
They'll have more family friendly movies planned this month.
Chattanooga
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
46°
Altamont
Sunny
H 79°
L 60°
40°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 54°
44°
Benton
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
47°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
47°
Dalton
Sunny
H 77°
L 59°
44°
Dayton
Sunny
H 71°
L 56°
40°
Dunlap
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
47°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 76°
L 54°
44°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 71°
L 56°
40°
Summerville
Fair
H 79°
L 60°
45°
Ringgold
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
47°
Trenton
Fair
H 77°
L 58°
47°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.