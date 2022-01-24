A Chattanooga organization is asking for people to help care for people in need.
Welcome Home is an organization focused on providing healing, hope, and compassion for people in need.
It's a need Director of Development Sarah Quattrochi has seen grow.
“We knew when we started Welcome Home in 2015 that we would want to expand because the need is very great for people to have safe housing when they are facing the end of life,” Quattrochi said “The need has grown through the pandemic.”
She said they are currently working to add two buildings to their piece of property, which would allow for additional residents. It's a move that would require more help.
She’s hoping people consider volunteering to bring meals for their residents and staff members.
It's been a way for the Kostenkos to give back through their love of food.
“The resident here have very few choices,” Volunteers Nic Kostenko said. “Life has taken this from them, every day here feels like another day of isolation for them.”
It's a small gesture that could have a lasting impact.
“Just to have the opportunity to share does more God for you than it does for even for them and I think it does a lot for them,” Volunteer Chana Kostenko said.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Welcome Home, you can visit their website.