La Paz Chattanooga, an organization that helps Hispanic and Latino communities locally, played a vital role in helping the migrants who passed through headed to Washington D.C.
The organization interacted with around 50 migrants and were able to help them get the things they needed along their journey.
“After this past week, probably towards the end of the week, we have not seen other individuals come through. We have not had reports of busses stopping through,” Lilly Sanchez said.
La Paz Communications Manager Lilly Sanchez says while the migrants were in Chattanooga – with the help of the community La Paz was able to get them whatever they needed.
“We were humbled and overwhelmed by the support of the community. We had a lot of physical donations that came in that we were able to send with these individuals on their way to their final destination, as well as financial contributions that were helpful in us being able to get these individual lodging for the night or tickets to wherever they were headed,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez is thankful that the migrants were able to get the help they did here, as they might have not been as fortunate in other places.
“I think Chattanoogans did a good job of providing and showing and expressing that Chattanooga is a welcoming place. The organizations and agencies that rallied together to try to address the situation that also reflected those values,” Sanchez said.
She wishes communication amongst state governments were better as this situation caught everyone by surprise and could have put the migrants in a bad position.
“These individuals face a difficult journey when they leave their home country in pursuit of something better, escaping something dangerous, something unfortunate,” Sanchez said.