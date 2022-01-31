It's been nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic changed our lives.
It's been a challenging time for everyone but especially for seniors.
The Net Resource Foundation typically focuses on helping children in the community, but they made adjustments after the pandemic hit.
"I thought well, let me check with a few seniors I interview with mostly and see if they need anything," Executive Director Raquetta Dotley said.
Those seniors needed help with household items.
She started gathering supplies for bags and delivering them to seniors in need.
It's a need that hasn't slowed down.
These seniors needed household items like trash bags, paper towels, and soap.
These supply bags have become part of the weekly routine, Dotley said.
It's a program that costs more than a $1,000 a month.
She's hoping the community steps up to make a few donations.
"A lot of times we forget that our seniors have done the work, they've laid the foundation and a lot of times they get overlooked and so we wanted to make sure we have a focus on seniors as well, that we have the supplies - the basic supplies that they need," Dotley said.
If you are interested in making a donation, you can visit Net Resource Foundation's website.