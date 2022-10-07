From beer to brats and from pretzels to polka, it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest in Chattanooga this weekend.
"It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so you really can plan around your own schedule," said Chattanooga Market Assistant Exec. Director Melissa Lail.
The Chattanooga Market is ready to get in the full swing of Oktoberfest.
"We are adding a local brewery section," said Lail. "We have all the German inspired foods you can think of, the oompah bands."
She said you can expect all things German with different aspects each day.
"Saturday the farms are usually not there, it's more of the food artisans," said Lail. "It's all about the food and the beer. There will be some makers there as well. Sunday is full-on market."
In addition, she said there are new traditions beginning at the market on different days.
"We've added some fun games. Some adult themed games like the beer-stein holding contest, the brat toss, Mr. and Ms. Chattanooga Octoberfest, that's really fun," said Lail.
She encourages people to remember an ID, to not bring any pets, and to get in the full spirit of Oktoberfest.
"We're selling some Oktoberfest costume kinds of things, headbands, and some t-shirts," said Lail.
Chattanooga Oktoberfest runs from 10 to 8 on Saturday and 11 to 5 on Sunday.