We are learning more about the group of Chattanooga officers, a navy veteran, and local businessman who spent two weeks in Ukraine giving out needed supplies.
The group of men said the people of Ukraine are continuing to fight and push forward despite not knowing what the future holds.
Lieutenant Daniel Jones said throughout the entire trip there is one thing he noticed about every single Ukrainian he encountered.
“What I learned and saw in Ukraine is about the resiliency. The resiliency of the people because I know that is exactly what we would be doing here in the United States. We would be arm and arm with each other doing exactly what they were doing which is basically fighting tyranny,” Jones said.
Investigator Hunter Morgan said the short clips of what we see on T.V. or on social media do not compare to what it actually feels like being in that environment.
“We may get a missile attack near Odessa, hitting an oil field and that what we would see, but being in there the day that happened hearing that bomb go off and seeing over the next day or two several gas stations closing because there is no gas, seeing food reserves depleting because there is no gas,” Morgan said.
Although tragedies like that have shaken the people of Ukraine, they are not giving up.
“Understanding and seeing how they literally took in all this tragedy that was around them, all of the trauma that was around them and then to turn around and be like we going to make through I don't know how it is going to happen but I am going to put my faith into something else that is bigger than me and for me that is God and allow them to push through that stuff and to be able to see some hope on the other end,” Jones said.
Sergeant Jeremiah Cook hopes that Ukrainians will not have to deal with the war for too much longer.
“There is just so much unknown for their future. You take a country that is performing well and their people love their country and now they are faced with a possibility of losing their country completely and it is a terribly sad thing to see,” Cook said.