Two Chattanooga officers ended up in the hospital after trying to respond to a disorder.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department officers were advised someone had a gun and was causing a disorder.
When they responded the officers attempted to take the suspect, 28-year-old Delonte Shepherd into custody, but one officer was bitten severely in the process.
Another officer's finger was injured.
Both officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect was arrested for assault and other charges.