A crash that involved a semi early Thursday morning took an unexpected turn after an SUV drove around a Chattanooga police vehicle, striking one CPD officer and then crashing into another CPD patrol vehicle, trapping the CPD officer inside.
The first officer, was on foot outside his vehicle, had to jump onto the median to avoid the SUV, but was still injured due when the vehicle hit his leg.
The CPD patrol vehicle was totaled in the crash which happened about 1:19am on Interstate 24 westbound.
The Chattanooga Fire Department was able to free the CPD officer from the vehicle.
Both CPD officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.