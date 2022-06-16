A Chattanooga nonprofit is making sure people without homes stay hydrated while out in the summer heat.
A few members from Union Gospel Mission spent the morning handing out nearly 100 ice cold water bottles at the homeless encampment and the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
Thirty minutes after handing out water, the group was left with two coolers full of ice.
“I would just say I know I am right where I am at doing what I am supposed to be doing,” Union Gospel Mission Supervisor Daniel Johnson said.
“It is a small gesture, but it feels good to know that we tired,” volunteer Jerry Johnson said.
Daniel Johnson said he and his crew make an effort to pass out water at least two or three times a week during the summer heat.
He said seeing the relief on people's faces never gets old.
“Thankfulness, they are always thankful, they say thank you. It gets so hot out here, you can give them a couple bottles of water and two hours later if they don't have any water they have to do whatever they have to do,” Daniel Johnson said
Jerry Johnson was one of the volunteers. He said he was once homeless and know how it feels to be on the other side and feel like somebody cares.
“It felt really good. Anytime someone takes the time out of their day to say hey we want to show you some love that's a good feeling,” Jerry Johnson said.
Dan Johnson stressed that none of this would be possible without the community contributing to their mission to help others.
“Well obviously when you are homeless you don't have a home, you don't have all the amenities that go with being in a home. A bathroom, kitchen, so every single thing that they do is just out here in the streets. Let alone trying to get water in the heat,” Daniel Johnson said.
He challenges other groups to step up to help the less fortunate this summer.
Anyone interested in getting involved can visit the Union Gospel Mission Chattanooga website or call during operation hours.