A local nonprofit in Chattanooga was broken into Thursday night and vandalized.
Organizers with the Midtown Community Center located on 104 N Tuxedo Avenue had just hosted a City Of Chattanooga luncheon Thursday for Mayor Tim Kelly’s Community Action Committee and City leaders to tour the new community and brainstorm on the topics of their efforts meeting together over the past two months.
The staff at Midtown say they were shocked to find the building broken into and spray painted with inappropriate pictures and symbols.
The vandals also turned on a water hose and let it run all night which will cost the center hundreds of dollars on their water bill.
Midtown is in the middle of a renovation project and now will have to redo things that have already been completed.
“It’s very frustrating for sure” says Jay Mace, the executive director. “We finally got a chance to host an event in our dining hall with the coolest people in town, the Mayor’s community action committee. These are wonderful people who care about Chattanooga and are meeting together to brainstorm on how to help Chattanoogans both young and old through these challenging times”.
Midtown Community Center (MCC) is a youth and adult development center with educational programs in the areas of health, financial literacy, career opportunities, and personal responsibility.
MCC serves as a place to connect, foster relationships, build community, and enhance our health and well-being together with specialized programs, activities, athletics and events catered for the needs of our immediate community.
If you know anything about the vandals, please call the Chattanooga Police Department.