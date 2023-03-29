Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise will host Money School on Saturday, April 22.
Taking place from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm at Brainerd Crossroads (BX) on Austin Stree.
The free class will be taught by local financial experts discussing credit, investing, retirement and more.
The five-hour Money School is free to attend and will feature a keynote from Vanderbilt trained therapist and author of Change Your $tory, Noelle Schwantes.
Participants can also pre-register to attend one of CNE’s limited-capacity Financial Fitness workouts during the event.
Organizers say one lucky attendee will win $500.
To learn more, see the full event schedule and reserve your spot to attend CNE’s Money School, visit https://www.moneyschoolcha.org/.