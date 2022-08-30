Artemis I is the first in a series of missions for us to get the moon and hopefully Mars.
A man who is from Chattanooga is part of the 4th mission and gave Local 3 News insight into what happened during the launch failure this week as well as what is to come.
Monday, Nasa's moon rocket launch failed because Artemis I had engine issues. It was a classic "Houston we have a problem."
"Flight controllers for that Boeing stopped and said we aren't ready to go we have a problem with one of our engines," said NASA flight controller Alex Apyan.
Apyan graduated Hixson High School in 2007 and said he has had a fascination with space his whole life.
His fascination became a reality. He is working on one of the several missions to the moon-Artemis IV.
"We are trying to show how the Orion spacecraft can make these missions happen by improving its capability," said Apyan.
Capabilities that are needed because he said beyond Artemis I NASA will have astronauts on board and the stakes are high.
The first mission is an orbit around the moon. The second is a fly by the moon. Both missions are test flights. The third is a landing mission and the fourth is to help assemble a gateway space station in lunar orbit.
"(Artemis IV is the most) challenging because we have to carry this ten-ton of the gateway space station-something we are not going to do in the first three missions," said Apyan.
It has been 50 years since we have been to the moon.
"I mean it's huge. To prove you are not limited by the circumstances of our earth," said Apyan.
The Artemis program is just the first step into space exploration and tackling our planets.
"If we are successful here we will get to the moon, we will go prove we can land on the moon (and) we will start building moon bases, and we will prove our technology and capability to even then go out and go to Mars," said Apyan.
NASA's press release said they don't have a set date for "the next launch attempt", and that "the earliest possible opportunity is Friday, September 2."