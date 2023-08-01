Actor Paul Reubens, better known by many as Pee-Wee Herman, passed away at 70-years old from cancer.
Local 3 spoke to Wayne White, a Chattanooga native who was vital to Pee-Wee's Playhouse.
For all four seasons, Wayne White was a set and puppet designer and puppeteer voice talent on Pee-wee's Playhouse.
Wayne White said he owes Paul Reubens a tremendous amount of gratitude.
Back in 1986, Reubens gave White a chance while living in New York City, struggling to be a cartoonist and doing puppet shows on the side.
"He was my mentor, and he gave me an invaluable job. It was my first big break, and it led to a whole career in television in sets and puppets and such," White said.
White was originally hired as a set and puppet designer for Pee-Wee's Playhouse.
He recalls Reubens asking him if he had any voices for the puppets.
"So, we went to a lunch. I remember it was one of those 50's cafes that used to be so popular in the 80s. We went to lunch, and he auditioned me right there at the table in this busy, crowded lunchtime restaurant, and I auditioned for my parts on the show Randy, Dirty Dog, Mr. Kite, etc. That was really crazy. That was my entry into show business," White said.
White was also the voice for Rodger the monster and one of the flowers as well.
He said Reuben's character of Pee-Wee Herman will live on forever.
"I think he leaves a legacy behind of giving people permission to follow their wacky dreams, to act silly, to remember their childhood, to always have a sense of humor about things, to look at things like a kid would, and just allow you to be yourself no matter how silly or ridiculous it is," White said.
White says he was shocked to hear about the passing of Reubens and is still processing everything.
He said it hurts to know he was battling sickness for so long.