A Chattanooga native was killed in Chicago.
Chicago police say 29-year-old Sania Khan's ex-husband went from his home in Georgia to shoot and kill her before turning the gun on himself.
Family of Raheel Ahmed say the two were going through a divorce. That he was depressed and wanted to salvage their marriage.
Sania Khan grew up in Chattanooga she attended Chattanooga school for the arts and sciences and UTC. The family is asking for help with funeral expenses on a GoFundMe page. Click here to donate.