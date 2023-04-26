McClendon Curtis is both excited and nervous. Rightfully so considering his life is about to change.
Curtis is expected to be the next Chattanooga Moc selected in the NFL Draft. The Chattanooga Central grad has followed in the foot steps of 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange when it comes to pre-draft activities and accolades. He would love to follow in his foot steps with his draft selection as well.
Curtis is looking to become the sixth former Moc on an NFL roster. He'll spend time with family and friends these next few days as he awaits the famous phone call.