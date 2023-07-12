Chattanooga Native, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback to host Backpack Drive on Saturday

Chattanooga native and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tré Herdon will host a Backpack Drive on Saturday, July 15 at East Hamilton High School.
From 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., two hundred and fifty 6th-12th grade students will have the opportunity to meet Jacksonville Jaguars' Tré Herndon and receive backpacks with school supplies.
Lunch will also be provided during the drive.
Students are encouraged to bring their Report Card or Proof of Age/Grade for a chance to win prizes from Tré!
Organizers say to use the 2023-2024 school year age/grade when registering.
Click here to register for Saturday's backpack drive!
Follow Tré + Athlete Relations on Instagram for camp news + updates.