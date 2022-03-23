Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger declared March Multiple Myeloma Action Month, and a patient is turning her diagnosis into a way of helping others in her shoes.
Linda Hugelet was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010. Nearly 35,000 people are diagnosed with the plasma cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. About one-in-three patients will die from the cancer and it is among the leading cause of death in African Americans. If caught early, however, it can be caught early and successfully managed.
"It was very overwhelming to hear that I had cancer," said Linda Hugelet, the leader of the Chattanooga Multiple Myeloma Networking Group. "It was even more overwhelming to hear that it was not curable."
Hugelet was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2010. At the time, she knew nothing about the disease, but did know that she was not about to let it limit her life.
"We would treat it as aggressively as we needed to to get it under control," she said.
Hugelet turned to the organization to answer all of the questions she had. She said it was a relief to hear from people walking down the same rough path.
Now she leads it with her husband, hoping to answer the same questions she had over a decade ago.
"Our group is very focused on educating patients," she said. "Teaching them to be advocates for themselves because it is a long journey."
Hugelet was instrumental in convincing leaders in Tennessee and Hamilton County to declare this month Multiple Myeloma Action Month. It's just the latest push from her to spread the word about the dangers of the disease.
The education she hopes to spread, she said, gives her the power to control her treatments and to go on living life with cancer, but without limitations.
"To me, that gives me a little bit of control over a disease that really you don't have a lot of control over," she said.
The group is still meeting virtually because of the pandemic. If you want to attend a meeting, click here for information on how to sign up.