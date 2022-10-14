Classic car fans, start your engines!
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival kicks into high gear this weekend.
"I grew up in the backseat of a 1910 Rio doing car tours every year," said Coker Museum owner Corky Coker. "My father was a collector, my uncles were collectors, my grandfather was."
Corky Coker is bringing several of his cars out of the Coker Museum for a special weekend.
"It is just a passion that I love the history of cars," said Coker. "I love the stories about them. I have stories about every vehicle in this museum here."
Coker is one of the hundreds of car lovers rolling into Scenic City for the third year of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival.
"I bought my first car magazine in 1954," said Director of Concours d'Elegance Ken Gross. "I still have it and every magazine since and every book."
Gross shares Coker's love for all kinds of cars and said he's excited to teach people about the history behind each and every vehicle.
"I've been a writer for about 50 years," said Gross. "I write about automobiles, I've written 26 books, I've curated 14 exhibitions of fine cars and fine art museums and I was the director of the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles."
They both said there will be cars you may recognize from your favorite movie, like the Delorean in "Back To The Future".
"This Delorean with it's gallowing doors, it's engine in the back, it's stainless steel body," said Gross. "There's something fascinating about cars for me and I've never lost that fascination."
There will also be rare collections in mint condition.
"Some of the greatest of the great Ferraris," said Coker. "There are a number of cars. There's a Bentley that will be there, there's amazing cars from all over. We've got some of the finest selections of concours judge cars around."
You won't just get to see vehicles that fuel your excitement for the weekend, you'll also be helping out a good cause.
"It's for a good cause," said Coker. "It's for CHI Memorial and Dr. Devlin's research toward neuroscience."
Coker said to hit the brakes and coast into the West Village or The Bend to enjoy everything from Ferraris to convertibles.
"You know Chattanooga's known as the Gig City, but to us it means 'Get in and go,'" said Coker.
The festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
