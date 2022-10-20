Chattanooga Mocs to host 'Boo and Gold' event for community

Grab your trick-or-treat bags!
The Chattanooga Mocs are getting into the Halloween spirit and embracing the 'Boo and Gold.'
"You know we'll have some trick or treating, we'll have some candy, and some costumes as well," said Chattanooga Mocs Basketball player Jake Stephens. "So it'll be fun."
Stephens is just one of the many Chattanooga Mocs faces you'll see next Thursday evening if you go trick-or-treating across McKenzie Arena.
7’10 vs. 5’2 wingspans.You can see this wingspan yourself next Thursday with @jakestephens0 for @GoMocsMBB & @GoMocsWBK ‘Boo and Gold’ trick-or-treating event! Tune in on @Local3News for the details!🏀 pic.twitter.com/lL1kric0i3— Angela Kim (@AngelaLocal3) October 20, 2022
The Chattanooga Mocs Basketball Men's and Women's teams are hosting the 'Boo and Gold' event with trick-or-treating from 6 t 7 p.m., then scrimmages from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by an autograph session.
"I love people. I love talking," said Stephens. "Other than that, I love basketball so I'm a pretty simple guy."
Stephens is one of the many players helping hand out candy to kids across the Tennessee Valley, while getting the community ready for the upcoming season.
"Not only to see us play, but to interact," said Women's Basketball Head Coach Shawn Poppie. "So you know who you're cheering on and who they are because they are people."
Poppie said having ways to meet the community is crucial, especially with so many new faces on the court this year.
"With how we're going to build our program, the community is a big part of that," said Poppie. "To fill our seats, to support these young people. Homecourt advantage in Chattanooga is always a thing and we want to continue that."
Stephens said he's looking forward to getting the Blue and Gold spirit out for the Boo and Gold event by showing off some of his skills during the event.
"That's the last season for me, so just trying to make the most of it," said Stephens.
For more information on the Boo and Gold event, you can click here.