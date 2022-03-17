The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is getting ready to lace up their shoes and hit the court.
As they get ready for the biggest moment of their life, some reflect on what this moment means to them.
“I wouldn’t believe that I possibly would’ve went D1," laughed Malachi Smith. "I would’ve said ‘You’re talking about the wrong Malachi.'”
As the Mocs wait in Pittsburgh for the finale of a nail-biting season, players like Malachi Smith and AJ Caldwell can't help but be grateful.
“It’s always been obviously a dream of mine and basketball feels like it’s been a part of your whole life," said Caldwell. "It’s been one of the best journeys I’ve ever been on but you never believe it would actually happen until it happens.”
Smith said his drive came from a young age when all he wanted to do was get better at the game.
“And they’re like ‘he’s not good’ so all I did was rebound," said Smith. "I couldn’t dribble, I couldn’t shoot, like I wasn’t good at all.”
Meanwhile, Caldwell said his passion drove him day after day.
“I think that passion allows you to still come in every day, work hard every day, play the game you’ve loved playing since you were whatever year old," said Caldwell.
“The little stuff that didn’t seem like it mattered ended up mattering," said Smith. "My bus would leave at 8:00 in the morning for school. I made sure I’d get out there at 7:15 so I could get 45 minutes of something in my driveway before.”
However, the SoCon victory that punched their ticket to March Madness has been bittersweet.
“The next few days after, it kind of felt off, you know," said Caldwell. "It was definitely hard to swallow a little bit."
The team is still mourning the loss of former student athlete Eric Robertson, who helped the Mocs punch their ticket to the NCAA in 2016.
“I didn’t know before the game and finding out a little bit after definitely hurt us a little bit too," said Caldwell.
“Some would say that night on the court in Asheville, he had a little bit to do with Dave’s shot going in," added Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball coach Lamont Paris.
The team plans to honor Robertson on their shooting shirts in Pittsburgh, as well as through their mentality as they step onto the court.
“You gotta take every day like it’s your last, play every game like it’s your last," said Caldwell. "I know everybody says that but in times like this, it really comes to light and you never know when your last game is and when the last time you’ll play basketball is, when the last step you take.”
For Smith, that message rings even clearer, as there's one seat in the crowd tonight he wishes was filled by a certain person.
“My grandma died this summer and she was the one I always told I was going to get her tickets to games, she was going to come to March Madness," said Smith.
Smith said even though she can't be there in-person, the message she left rings strong, even all the way in Pittsburgh.
“When that happened, that’s when I knew like, every moment you’re on the court, just play like she’s there or whoever is there watching, play to your best and don’t sell them short because you don’t know if they’ll be able to come to the next game," said Smith.
“I think the whole team, we’re playing for the community, but I think it means a little more now," said Caldwell.
Tip-off begins at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday evening.
You can watch it on TNT and get updates from Local 3 Sports.