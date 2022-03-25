The Chattanooga men's head basketball coach is moving on from the program, after a remarkable season. South Carolina officially announced the hiring of Lamont Paris as the Gamecock's new coach.
Paris came to the university in 2017 and won his first SoCon Title this year. His team gave Illinois all they could handle in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and garnered national attention for his coaching this year. People are excited for Coach Paris's new opportunity, but sad to see him leave.
"Our players have been phenomenal. I've done this for a long time and this is the most, one of the most special groups of young men that I've ever been around," Paris said.
It's been a memorable five years in the Scenic City. Not just for Paris' team, but the fans as well.
"It's a big loss. I know our boys really connected well with him. They're going to have a new coach and have to get used to that new personality on the team," said Laura O'Dell, with FCA at UTC.
It's sad to see him leave, but the opportunity to lead an SEC program was too good to pass up.
"I'm excited for him just having the opportunity to move up . Kind of sad for us because that leaves us without our coach," O'Dell told us.
The Mocs won the SoCon on a David Jean-Baptiste buzzer beater. Something that will not just go down in Mocs history, but NCAA Division I basketball history as one of the greatest endings to a conference title game.
"I know there's like repost, after repost, after repost on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, everything," said Kennedy Bush, a freshman at UTC.
Paris formed a tight-knit team, even with all the transfers who came in this season.
The fans are thankful for one of the best years inside McKenzie Arena in recent history -- that all started with Lamont Paris's leadership.
"Good for him because he can get his name out there. I mean he's already made a platform for himself because of UTC. Everybody hasn't really heard of UTC and now that they made it to March Madness," Bush said.
"Like she said, he got his word out there and now everybody knows he's a good coach. But yeah, that's awesome," Sara Plank, a freshman at UTC, told us.
The Mocs are now searching for both a men's and women's head basketball coach. We will be sure to update you when those decisions are made.