A husband and wife from Chattanooga who are missionaries are in Poland offering hope and aid to Ukrainian refugees as they cross the border.
Henry Benach and his Ukrainian wife Victoria took a flight there last week, and have been there for over a week now. Videos they've sent to Local 3 News show hundreds of Ukrainians crossing the border seeking refuge from the Russian invasion of their home country. Reports show millions have already crossed, and it's non-stop.
"It's heartbreaking because some of them when they just cross the border they are in tears, for some of them it is hard to believe it is peaceful there," said Victoria over skype.
"People who are coming in are in shock,'' said Henry.
They said their daily routine looks like heading to local department stores to buy supplies for the refugees and handing them out. They have handed out medicine such as ibuprofen and calming medicine, candy, biblical literature and Victoria has provided them bags in which to hold everything in.
Their aim was has also been to give them comfort and prayer as they listen to the refugee's stories.
"They try to escape of terrible stuff, when missiles flying above their heads, and they try to grab kids,'' recalled some of the stories Victoria has heard from refugees.
The couple said most of the refugees are women with children, pushing along luggage, as they ventured into the unknown.
"Painful when I look even at the kids," said Victoria. "It seems like they grew up ten years for these 20 days of war."
She said when she speaks to the women, it reminds her of her family back in Ukraine.
"My mom I called her and I just talked to her about ten minutes (she said) sorry it's sirens, I have to go,'' said Victoria.
She said the Benachs want her family to evacuate their homes, but they can't because some of her family members are too old and have medical problems.
The Benachs will continue to help refugees, even in the face of danger, because they believe it is the right thing to do and it is God's will.
"My wife does the translating, and I let her do the comforting and I just hand material and try to help any which way I can,' said Henry.
"I feel this is the place we have to be," added Victoria.
The Benachs will be back to Chattanooga this weekend, then they plan to return to Poland to continue their missionary work.
You can head to this website to help donate to the Benach's mission.