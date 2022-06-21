Additional flight options could be coming to the Chattanooga Airport, when the $28-million expansion project is finished in about two years.
The expansion will nearly double the size of the airport, opening up the door for more airline partnerships and increased direct flights.
President of the Chattanooga Airport, Terry Hart mentioned they've already added direct flights to Miami, Florida, and are hoping to partner with additional airlines as the passenger numbers increase.
Hart pointed out the city has returned to nearly normal, pre-covid flight numbers, especially after the mask mandate was lifted.
Hart is confident the expansion will not only make traveling easier for residents, but it will boost the numbers of tourists checking out the city.
"Obviously the community continues to.. the region continues to grow, and it's important for us to add additional service, Miami was the last one we focused on, there will be other cities that come. What this does and this project is allows us to provide that infrastructure to support that additional growth," said Hart.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly attended the conference as well, saying this is a federally funded project, meaning tax payers here wont have to pay a dime.
Construction started on the project two weeks ago, with plans to complete the expansion by March, 2024.