Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has released his proposed 2024 budget with no tax increase, according to a press release.
The mayor says the budget lines up with his “One Chattanooga” plan, investing $33-million in roads and bridges along with $9-million in public safety.
Community members can join informational sessions every Tuesday at 10:30am in the city council conference room through May 23.
A public hearing will be on June 6, at 6:00pm.
The City Council will cast the final vote on June 20.
