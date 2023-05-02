Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has released his proposed 2024 budget with no tax increase, according to a press release.

Download PDF Tim Kelly's proposed 2024 budget

The mayor says the budget lines up with his “One Chattanooga” plan, investing $33-million in roads and bridges along with $9-million in public safety.

Community members can join informational sessions every Tuesday at 10:30am in the city council conference room through May 23.

A public hearing will be on June 6, at 6:00pm.

The City Council will cast the final vote on June 20.

Click here to review the entire budget.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you