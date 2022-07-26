As Bike Chattanooga passes the decade mark, ridership rose another 10 percent in 2021 to nearly 100,000 riders.

CYCLEdelic Event: Celebrating 10 years of bike share! The event will take place on Broad Street between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street from 6:30 - 9 p.m.

Mayor Kelly will deliver remarks and announce new investments to meet growing demand, which has more than tripled since launching in 2012.

Total ridership in 2012 was 28,765, rising to 97,470 in 2021. And ridership has nearly doubled since 2018, when ridership was 53,270.

In appreciation of the community’s growing ridership and support of the program, Chattanooga residents can enjoy unlimited one-hour rides on July 28 by purchasing a one-day pass for $0 from any bike station, or through a mobile app such as Transit or PBSC.

The noon event is part of a broader celebration that includes free music, food vendors and activities on Broad Street between Aquarium Way and 3rd Street from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents may also participate in a group bike ride led by Outdoor Chattanooga that will meet on Broad Street at 6:30 p.m. and depart at 7 p.m. Riders are encouraged to dress in their best neon and tie dye clothing, and prizes will be awarded for best-dressed riders.

Visit bikechattanooga.com/10-years to learn more and get involved.