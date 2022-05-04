VIDEO: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly shares 2021 Year in Review

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is set to deliver the annual State of the City address on Thursday, May 5.

The event will be held at the Tivoli Theatre from 2pm to 4:30pm.

If you would like to attend, click here to reserve your spot.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for continuing coverage of the Mayor’s address.