Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is set to deliver the annual State of the City address on Thursday, May 5.
I believe the annual State of the City has the potential to be so much more than a speech. This year, I'm revamping the ceremony to create a collaborative conversation and bring innovative ideas to Chattanooga. Register to secure your seat at https://t.co/VcFkvYVtK2 pic.twitter.com/mRvotJSjkZ— Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) April 29, 2022
The event will be held at the Tivoli Theatre from 2pm to 4:30pm.
