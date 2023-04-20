Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly signed an executive order on Thursday to address the violence on Station Street, the city's only entertainment district.
The order requires all businesses on Station Street to close by 1:00am and prohibits the sale of alcohol after 12:30am.
The order also temporarily stops the open container policy.
Both Stir and TailGate are among the businesses that must adhere to the order.
The order will be in effect from Friday, April 21, until Friday, May 5, and is subject to renewal.
In the meantime, the mayor's office will be working with business owners and District Attorney General Coty Wamp to come up with a long-term solution to address the issues that led to the executive order.
The following is the full executive order from Mayor Kelly:
