Vice President Kamala Harris flew into Chattanooga Airport before traveling to Dalton, Georgia on Thursday.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly welcomed her to Scenic City and discussed the city's efforts.
“First and foremost, I just wanted to welcome her to Chattanooga and tell her about what a great city and area we have," says Mayor Kelly.
Vice President Harris visited Dalton's Q-cells plant to show the Administration's Investing in America Agenda, building a clean energy economy.
"We talked a lot about what we're doing here to prepare for this coming green economy," says Kelly.
He says he mentioned their efforts with Mayor Weston Wamp, to create workforce development and skill-building opportunities in the schools. He says this will allow them to meet the market and increase wages.
"That is very much the core of what we're getting a lot of federal help to do, and she was very excited to hear that," says Kelly. "We've been working with the Administration for quite some time. There are a lot of former mayors in the Administration, and they get that cities are were innovation happens."
Mayor Kelly says they work with the Administration to take advantage of resources. He says a lot of program money has been made through the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, and Department of Labor.
"The Administration knows Chattanooga, and they know that what what we've done here, and what we accomplished thus far, and what we have planned,” Kelly says.
He says green-collar jobs will help close wealth gaps in the city, something he says has plagued the community for too long. He says these job openings create a great opportunity for everyone.
Kelly says from Knoxville, Huntsville, and Dalton, we're seeing more investments in green technology.
"What I told the Vice President is that it's not simple, it's something that we've been working on this for a long time, and it starts with school reform," Kelly says. "It's not something that happens overnight or happens easily. I think she was very impressed with what we've been able to do here so far."