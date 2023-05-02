During Tuesday's city council meeting, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly released his proposed budget for 2024, with no tax increases.
“This year is about continuing the work ahead with a focus on the One Chattanooga plan, as it has been since the beginning of this administration,” says Chief of Staff Joda Thongnopnua.
Last summer, the ‘One Chattanooga’ plan was approved. It unlocked $30 million dollars in federal funds for housing, mental healthcare, and education.
The 2024 budget allocates more than $30 million for roads and bridges, $3 million to revitalize new parks and green spaces, and $3 million for affordable housing and homelessness prevention.
“We’re doing all this and more with no tax increase,” Thongnopnua says.
He says the budget was carefully crafted for over four months.
General fund expenditures show safety and public works take the most funding, with 58% of the budget. They will continue to fund Chattanooga Police’s Crisis Response Unit and Victim’s Advocate Center. They will open nine new firefighter positions and provide $4.5 million for five new fire trucks.
“This is a budget about implementation,” Thongnopnua says. “There are some new things in here but it's about getting that work done that we've been talking about over the two years.”
They plan to promote early learning by continuing to fund Head Start teacher salaries and adding a Community Forward School Coordinator to help Hamilton County Schools.
They say their focus for workplace development is on jobs of the future, from clean energy manufacturing to quantum technologies.
"This is the Administration making the decision to steward taxpayer dollars wisely,” says Thongnopnua. “We've been extremely proud of this success as an administration that we've had over the last two years and this budget positions us for continued success in the year to come.”
Visit Chattanooga’s page for more information on the budget presented to City Council.
City council will hold information sessions on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 until May 23rd. These sessions will be livestreamed.
A public hearing will be held in the June 6th meeting. The first reading of the ordinance will be on June 13th, with a final vote scheduled for June 20th.