Tuesday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly released the proposed 2022-23 city budget.
The total budget calls for a total of $350,000,000 to distributed to various city services, with more than $145,000,000 going to public safety, more than $37,000,000 going to public works and more than $14,000,000 going to education and community development.
The City will hold a series of public education and input sessions before the final version is approved.
The following is a full list of dates for those sessions:
1. April 25-29, 2022 - Committee Chairs' Individual Education Sessions with departments
2. May 10, 2022 - 3:30 p.m. Council Agenda Session: Budget books distributed; budget overview
3. May 17, 2022 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Council Education Session regarding Operating Budget
4. May 24, 2022 - 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Council Education Session regarding Capital Budget; discussion of any remaining Issues
5. May 31, 2022 - 6:00-7:00 p.m.: Public Input Session (limited to 2 min. each speaker)
6. June 7, 2022 - 1st Reading of budget ordinances
7. June 14, 2022 - 2nd reading of budget ordinances (based upon passage of 1st reading)
The above-listed events #2 - #7 will take place in the Assembly Room of the John P. Franklin Sr. City Council Building, located at 1000 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
The City Council is expected to hold to a final vote to approve the budget on June 14.
Click here to see the entire proposed budget.
