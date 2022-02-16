Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced the promotion of five staff members to help drive his One Chattanooga strategy on Wednesday.
Subject to City Council approval, the mayor has named Karitsa Mosley Jones as administrator of the Department of Early Learning.
The city says she is well-prepared to drive the mayor’s agenda on early learning, and will greatly boost the city’s ability to better serve its youngest students.
The mayor also named Chris Anderson as the his senior advisor for legislative initiatives, where he will be chiefly responsible for code and ordinance reform.
Kelly says Chris knows the current zoning codes and their shortcomings, and I can’t think of a better person than him to work with our City Council to help shepherd along these important initiatives to overhaul our land use, zoning and enforcement rules.
Subject to confirmation by City Council, Kelly tapped Tim Moreland to fill Anderson’s former role as administrator of the Department of Innovation Delivery and Performance.
The city says Moreland has over 5 years of experience leading the City of Chattanooga’s data driven efforts.
The mayor also appointed Dylan Rivera to join his staff as the director of policy planning and implementation.
The city says Rivera will help guide strategic initiatives, working with departments across the city to help implement the mayor’s One Chattanooga strategy.
Kelly also appointed Kimberly Strong, who has worked in various roles within the city since 1993, to fill the important role of constituent services coordinator.
Mayor Kelly says "The future of our city rests on the actions we take today to provide high-quality, accessible and equitable early learning opportunities for our youngest students. Our commitment to early learning has never been stronger."
