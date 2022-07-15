Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has proclaimed this month (July) as Parks and Recreation Month in the City of Chattanooga.
Mayor Kelly says Chattanooga is deemed “the Scenic City” not only for its beautiful views and the Tennessee river, but also for its abundance of gorgeous parks and outdoor green spaces.
"Less than 60 years ago, our city was dubbed “the dirtiest city in America.” Thanks to a community wide effort and years of dedication to sustainability, that reality is now unrecognizable from the city we call home today."
Mayor Kelly adds that Chattanooga is known around the country for its commitment to sustainability, and while we’ve come a long way in creating a city that prioritizes access to green spaces, it’s time to take the next leap forward.
The city is calling on Chattanoogans to help shape the future of Chattanooga's parks and outdoors by completing a survey and adding a voice to the city's new Parks and Outdoors Plan.
You can visit cha.city/pop to complete a survey or access turnkey materials to help host a discussion in your community.