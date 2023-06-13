Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Tuesday the establishment of a new working group to rally resident support for a Ukrainian city.
The city of Trostyanets survived 31 days of Russian occupation, and is struggling to recover from the effects of the ongoing unrest.
The all-new working group would give Chattanooga residents an opportunity to help the war-torn town recover and rebuild, and open up new cross-Atlantic relationships and opportunities for economic development and trade.
“Chattanoogans have been inspired by Ukraine’s courage and determination throughout their fight for freedom from Russian aggression, and I have been asked many times since the beginning of the war, ‘Tim, how can we help?’” said Mayor Kelly. “I believe that publicizing the story of Trostyanets is a start, and by setting up a resident-led effort to determine the best way to expand our engagement and help them rebuild, we’re creating a tangible way for folks to get involved.”
Chattanooga City Council will consider a resolution that would confirm the partnership between the City of Chattanooga and the City of Trostyanets on economic, scientific, technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
The working group will consist of a committee of residents, "sympathetic to the plight of Trostyanets and the Ukraine who only seek to live peaceful lives with the blessings of a democratically elected government — and who are seeking a way to help," a press release said. "The group will determine the best course of action in establishing plans to provide support to the Trostyanets."
No city tax dollars are involved in the effort.
If you'd like to join the Mayor's Working Group to support Trostyanets, click here.