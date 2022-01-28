Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is seeking $20.8 million in state money for a new multi-use stadium that the Chattanooga Lookouts minor league baseball team would primarily use.
The mayor, in a letter this month to Gov. Bill Lee, said $7.3 million of the funds would go to environmentally clean up the proposed site on the former U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry tract in the city's South Broad District.
"Chattanooga has the opportunity for a transformational community project," he said, adding the stadium could help redevelop the 141-acre site and bring in $1.5 billion in private development.
