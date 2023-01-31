The Chattanooga Mayor’s Council for Women is hosting its fifth annual Statewide Women’s Policy Conference on February 2-3, 2023.
Hundreds of researchers, advocates, and community members from across Tennessee will gather in downtown Chattanooga to discuss policy issues affecting women.
The conference will feature keynote speakers Judge Glenda Hatchett, Renowned Judge and TV Personality; Laurel Graefe, Federal Reserve; Dr. Eve Valera, Harvard Medical School; Dr. Jaquelyn Campbell, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing; Kimberly Ellis, Director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women; and many more notable names.
“It is up to us to be among the change-agents for all women in our communities,” said Mayor’s Council for Women Chair and City Councilwoman Carol Berz. “We can no longer wait for others to do our work. It is our task to be among those who shape policy that changes the present and impacts the future.”
The council was launched in 2015 and hosted its first conference in 2018. Under the Kelly administration, the Mayor’s Council for Women continues to thrive.
“While great strides have been made toward gender equality, the fight is far from over,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “The Statewide Women’s Policy Conference is a great way for women in our region to collaborate and learn from each other, as we work together to promote policies that empower women to succeed and thrive. I’m grateful to Councilwoman Berz and the Mayor’s Council for Women for making this important event possible.”
For more information, please visit councilforwomen.chattanooga.gov.