Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly held his second State of the City Thursday night.
Mayor Kelly elected to have a conversation with Local 3's Greg Glover where he was able to ask him questions about the progress of his 'One Chattanooga Plan'.
In last year's State of the City, Tim Kelly introduced his 'One Chattanooga Plan' hoping to address what he calls the city's biggest problems.
Tonight, he takes a look back to show the progress so far.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly explained, “The genesis of the plan was my blueprint and my thesis for how we, how we find our way to that spot of really being the best city in United States. And I fervently believe that Chattanooga has the potential to do that.”
Mayor Kelly says the city cannot become the best in the country if problems are not addressed - like economic disparity.
He says that has been an issue in the city for some time. Investments in technology and clean energy make up most of the city's economic upside.
Aside from technology, Mayor Kelly says there are other exciting opportunities.
“We've been recently accepted into one of only 16 cities into a program that the department of labor's running with the national league of cities called the good jobs great cities initiative and it's all about workforce development.”
He says he recently learned there are two types of mayors - ones who understand workplace development is the most important thing they do and the ones who will soon understand.
He says if the city doesn't address workplace development and disparities, inequality could worsen.
Another issue was created, inadvertently, when the city's population grew.
Mayor Kelly explained, "We had quite a few people that have moved in for our wonderful from super-fast internet our great quality of life. That's a wonderful thing but low and behold you know that led to an affordable housing issue that we are you know hard at work addressing as well.”
Mayor Kelly says he wants to accommodate those moving to the Scenic City, but says it is important to first take care of legacy residents.
Private equality companies bought up housing and raising the cost. And the city not having regulations on short-term vacation rentals made the issue worse.
"We passed new regulations. They're much more meaningful. They're much more meaningful finds. There's a place for them in the same zones where. you will have what hotels would be in commercial zones but i think that will help.”
When it comes to curbing homelessness, he credits to the Eviction Prevention Initiative.
"We prevented by the last count, 237 residents from being evicted from their homes, with the help of the community foundation, by being there in court to help folks being evicted to work things out with their landlord, or we would have a bigger issue."
You can watch the full 2023 State of the City below: