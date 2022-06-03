Chattanooga's Mayor Tim Kelly is continuing to address the gun violence in city following the recent mass shooting in Downtown Chattanooga.
We are weeks away from Mayor Kelly and his administration releasing a three-part-plan to address the on-going gun violence in the city. It will feature initiatives at the individual, community, and city government levels to help reduce gun violence and make Chattanooga a safer place.
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the mass shooting that injured six teens over the weekend.
Ellis Smith with the City of Chattanooga said Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy is thankful for the community stepping up and helping police find a suspect.
“Addressing violence is not just a job for the police, it is not just a job for the Mayor's office, and it is not just a job for the community. It is going to take everybody and I think what has happened so far in this case is a great example of the community working together with the police with the support of the rest of government as well,” Ellis said.
Mayor Kelly's three-part-plan to reduce gun violence includes focusing on gun safety.
“Adults who have access to firearms need to secure those firearms, know where your gun is if you have a gun, know where your kids are at if you have kids. This are important things and we need to more to educate and work with the community, not just to say lock up your gun but to provide them with the recourses to do these very important things as well,” Ellis said.
On the community level, the city is looking to extend local community center hours while providing more youth mentorship and social development programs.
“Looking at community centers that is a great opportunity and how can we create more synergy, more fusion with community centers and more assets the city has to be able to provide people, parents, youth with safe structured activities at night and get then off the streets,” Ellis said.
As for the city government level, Mayor Kelly will continue to roll out initiatives to improve affordable housing, the job market, and the school system.
Smith said we have to go after the root causes of violence, by looking at poverty and economic opportunities.
“We can't just put police on every corner, militarize the city, and hope that everybody does what is right. It is so much deeper than that. We have to provide parents, kids, everybody with options. We cannot have somebody forced down a path or feel like they are forced down a path where they only have one choice and it's not the choice we want them to make,” Ellis said.