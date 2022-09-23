A Chattanooga company has figured out a way to retain employees during their slow season.
M&M Industries is allowing their employees to work for other manufacturing companies around the Chattanooga area. To make things easier for everyone involved, they will still pay their employees and they will get to keep their benefits as well.
M&M Industries is a manufacturer of containers for hazardous and non-hazardous solids and liquids.
“Predominantly, we cater to pool chemical companies. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, we had a lot of customers that basically stock pilled on inventory and now they have that inventory and things have kind of slowed down and have been pushed out,” Crystal Henderson said.
On average M&M has a total of 120 to 125 employees on staff.
Crystal Henderson with M&M said the slowdown has put 43 employees out of a job.
That is when management brought up the idea of job sharing, so that employees could continue to work while business is slow.
“I think job sharing is a good opportunity for everyone involved. It is a great opportunity for employees to see other industries and what they are doing. It is a great opportunity for other companies to get the help that they need when they have peak seasons as well,” Henderson said.
Henderson said employees are glad to be able to work for another company until things get back to normal.
“Our employees were very excited about the opportunity. They were excited that they would be able to work and still be able to have a pay check. The response has been very positive so far,” Henderson said
M&M hopes to bring all of their employees back by December at the latest, depending on how quickly business picks up.
“I think for us this is the start of something that we could starting in the community and hopefully for other companies when they are slow, they could start doing this for other companies as well,” Henderson said.